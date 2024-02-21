Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.89. 304,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,085,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 5.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
