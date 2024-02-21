Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.89. 304,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,085,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 5.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

