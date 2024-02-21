Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE TNL traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. 184,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.63.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

