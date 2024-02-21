Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 141,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 194,313 shares.The stock last traded at $344.00 and had previously closed at $343.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,142,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,143,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $61,866,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $62,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

