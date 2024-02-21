Insider Selling: Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) SVP Sells 2,078 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,538.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,992.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEOS traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,652. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $173.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,297,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,270,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.