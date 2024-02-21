Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.2-$97.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.09 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.230 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,233. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 299,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $13,558,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 791.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 163,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 192,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 135,917 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

