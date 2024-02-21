Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson Purchases 2,400 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.35 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $619,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BHRB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,896. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHRB. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

