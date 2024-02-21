Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson Purchases 2,400 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.35 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $619,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BHRB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,896. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Burke & Herbert Financial Services
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.