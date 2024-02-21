Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,838 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE CWAN traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 491,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 251,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 119,775 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 42,856 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWAN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

