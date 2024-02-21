Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $16.75. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 5,702,307 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 22.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.