Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.10% of Crane NXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Crane NXT stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. 27,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,057. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Insider Activity at Crane NXT

In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.