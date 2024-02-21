Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.39. 242,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

