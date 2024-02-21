Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,890 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.87. 201,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,606. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $175.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

