Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,756,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,240,000 after buying an additional 290,413 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,053,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,991,000 after buying an additional 134,926 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,231,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,467,000 after buying an additional 267,051 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,354,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,835,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $265.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

