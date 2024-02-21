Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.0 million-$41.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.2 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 4,128,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,141. Matterport has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $657.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Matterport by 84.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Articles

