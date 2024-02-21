Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.1 million-$72.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.4 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Down 16.8 %

Amplitude stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,592. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

