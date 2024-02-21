Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Posts Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.580 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.50-0.58 EPS.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 830,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Photronics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Photronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Photronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

