Electroneum (ETN) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $50.75 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005461 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,965,990,350 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

