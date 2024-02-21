Request Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Request has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $106.70 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00014923 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,301.92 or 0.99936225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001014 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009171 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00165195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10352499 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $3,605,000.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

