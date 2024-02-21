PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. 832,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,920. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

