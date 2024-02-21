Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,086. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

