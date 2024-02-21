Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,294,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $170,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.1% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 312,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,178,000 after buying an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 933,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,120,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.49. 2,942,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,873,906. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

