Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 556 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,879. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $250.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,463 shares of company stock worth $10,480,208 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.