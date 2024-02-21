Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN traded down $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $262.80. The company had a trading volume of 67,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,713. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

