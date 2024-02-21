Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,981 shares of company stock valued at $44,610,188. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ANET traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.17. The stock had a trading volume of 664,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,867. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.91. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.