STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STAG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.03. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

