Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,816,000 after purchasing an additional 378,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

BDX traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.34. 478,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.54 and a 200 day moving average of $251.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

