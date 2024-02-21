Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 19,196 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 198,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

