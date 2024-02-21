Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after buying an additional 300,184 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,846 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,604,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after purchasing an additional 583,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,574,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,105,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

