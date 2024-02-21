Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 3,493 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,986 shares of company stock worth $7,878,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,425. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

