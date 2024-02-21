River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. 310,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,359. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

