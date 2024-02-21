River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 89.0% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 233,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 141,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE SPR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. 402,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,220. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

