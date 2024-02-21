River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 1,035 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 94,063 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,570,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,904,000 after purchasing an additional 292,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 580,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 350,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS remained flat at $30.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,755. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

