River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $817,000 in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IAC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of IAC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in IAC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.31. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85.

Several analysts have commented on IAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

