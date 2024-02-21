River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,676 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,018 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRIP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,094. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

