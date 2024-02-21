GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,677 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 1.80% of GAN worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN remained flat at $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GAN

About GAN

(Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.