River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.88% of LL Flooring worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LL Flooring by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in LL Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE LL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,643. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LL Flooring in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

