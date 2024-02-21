Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $616.24. 45,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.90. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $626.18. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

