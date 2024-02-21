UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of UFP Technologies worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $480,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 23,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,029 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.80. 26,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.77. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $205.08. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

