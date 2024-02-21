Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 837 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $477,435,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW traded down $5.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,494. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.08 and a 200-day moving average of $175.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,846 shares of company stock worth $125,943,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

