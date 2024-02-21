Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.93 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 978,095 shares of company stock valued at $378,600,484 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.13. 5,215,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,332,328. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

