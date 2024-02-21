Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.03 Million Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,870 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.72% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 25,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,065. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $20.05.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

