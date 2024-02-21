Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,084 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,414 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.76. 673,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,642. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

