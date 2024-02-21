Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,537,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,729,340. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $439.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

