Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,664,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,695,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUFB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. 57,289 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

