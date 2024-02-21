Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 181 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $1,492,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.74. The company had a trading volume of 81,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,736. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $579.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $545.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

