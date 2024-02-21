Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded down $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $215.65. 140,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,257. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

