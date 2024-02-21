Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 5,871 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. NWI Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 104,566 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,316,416. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.