Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $140,000 Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MODG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,769,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,234,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after buying an additional 1,936,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after buying an additional 1,690,638 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,511,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,446,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

MODG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 498,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,661. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MODG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

