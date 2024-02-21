Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $4.05 Million Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.73% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,716. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

