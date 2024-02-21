Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 1.65% of Lifecore Biomedical worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance
Lifecore Biomedical stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,776. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.
Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.
