WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.