WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance
WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.
